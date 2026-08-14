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At Big Bend National Park, bulldozers begin clearing land for border barrier work

NPR | By Carlos Morales
Published August 14, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

Out in the Big Bend area of West Texas, contractors are beginning to set the stage for construction of the Trump administration's planned border wall and barriers: crews are clearing ecologically sensitive land within the sprawling Big Bend National Park; worker housing is being built across the region; and heavy machinery, steel panels and construction materials are being hauled down rural, two-lane roads. As one landowner has put it, the fuse has been lit – and despite bipartisan opposition to the administration's border security plans in the Big Bend, some people here feel that the "Last Frontier of Texas" as they know it, will soon be a memory.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Carlos Morales

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Federal funding is gone.

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The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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