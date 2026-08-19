© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greetings from Trouville-sur-Mer, a beach town little changed since Monet painted it

NPR | By Eleanor Beardsley
Published August 19, 2026 at 10:19 AM EDT
Eleanor Beardsley
/
NPR

The Normandy beach town of Trouville-sur-Mer is just a two-hour train ride from the center of Paris, but it feels a world away.

Gone are the heat and traffic of the city, replaced by English Channel breezes and the sound of seagulls screeching through the cobbled streets.

The beaches along this expanse of coastline known as the Norman Riviera are wide, with big tides, and many Parisians come up just for the day — as I did — relaxing in chaise lounge chairs under colorful beach umbrellas that line the boardwalk.

The Impressionists captured Trouville's sandy beaches and shifting skies just as fashionable holiday makers began taking to the waters here in the 19th century in what was known as "sea bathing."

Looking at one of Claude Monet's Trouville-sur-Mer beach scenes of turreted houses and fashionable boardwalk strollers, it feels like nothing has changed since then ... except perhaps the strollers' attire.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley is an NPR correspondent based in Paris, France.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content