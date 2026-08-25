Dolly Parton, one of country music's most singular performers, has died at age 80

Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80.

The artist's death was confirmed in a statement from her representatives, as well as in a video posted to social media from her nephew Bryan Seaver.

"A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family," reads the statement, which notes that Parton "died peacefully" in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 25, 2026.

Her singular performing career spanned seven decades and only grew in prominence over all of that time. She came to fame as a star in country music and went on to become one of its most recognizable and universally adored ambassadors to broader popular culture.

In her songs, stage banter and interviews, Parton always presented herself as a humble, yet audacious mountain dreamer made good. She built her identity on proudly claiming the Appalachian poverty and ingenuity she came from.

"I remember the time we didn't have electricity in the early days," she told NPR's Morning Edition in 2002. "And I was thinking how far I've come from no electricity to now living in this high-tech world, selling my records, as they are."

Long after Parton's success, she continually returned to her stories of what it was like growing up as one of 12 kids in a rural hamlet nestled in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee.

"We made it," she told NPR. "We barely made it, but we did make it. We had a lot of stuff that money can't buy anyhow, as I often talk about — things like love and kindness and understanding. And we had music. My mother's people are very musical, so that really got us through a lot of hard times. And the fact that on both sides of my family, the Partons and the Owens family, had a great sense of humor."

Parton began writing ballads and ditties and singing on local radio when she was just a kid, and she couldn't wait to get to Nashville as soon as she graduated from high school in 1964. In those days, it was hard enough for women to make headway as singers in country music and even rarer for them to also establish themselves as songwriters.

Parton realized that accentuating her physical silhouette got a reaction but insisted upon her songwriting as her greatest asset. "That's what I take more seriously than anything else I do in the business," she told Morning Edition in 1989. "It was my songwriting that got me out of the Smoky Mountains and that I feel has taken me into all the places. The fact that I had this outrageous look, that helped. And the fact that I've had a good, outgoing personality and a good, healthy attitude has helped too. But to me, the guts and the root of the whole thing is the writing."

Parton certainly wasn't naive about operating in a male-dominated field. "I knew the ones that were trying to hit on me," she emphasized. "I also was smart enough to maneuver and make that work for me."

When veteran hitmaker Porter Wagoner asked Parton to join his TV show, she slipped into the role that was most readily available to women in Nashville: duet partner to a male star. But her wit and magnetism helped her transcend the limitations of being his girl singer and eventually move on to focusing on her solo career in 1974.

With her own recordings, Parton built a varied country repertoire. She had a love for, and a way with, sentimental ballads and Southern gothic tragedies that sounded positively ancient. But she was also open to working with sleek pop sounds, which by 1978 meant disco.

For Amythyst Kiah, an alternative rocking Appalachian singer-songwriter of a much younger generation, Parton was an inspiration, especially the way that Parton's potent vocal sound — that high and honeyed lilt — anchored her exploration of wide-ranging styles. "Her mountain twang and her sound — that is what makes a Dolly song a Dolly song, really," Kiah observed.

Parton earned dozens of top 10 country hits, and her professional ambitions grew along with her career. She insisted that she wasn't leaving her country-ness behind but bringing it with her as she crossed over into pop stardom and movie-making in the late 1970s and early '80s. She gave memorable performances in "9 to 5," "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" and "Steel Magnolias" alongside celebrated actors like Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Julia Roberts and Sally Field, and famously contributed the "9 to 5" theme song.

Parton opened her own, still-expanding theme park — Dollywood — in the Smokies. And it wasn't like she faded into the background in actual Hollywood either. Not with the over-the-top, hyperfeminine look she'd cultivated for years: those piled-high blond wigs and stiletto heels and tight-fitting costumes she always said she had modeled after a woman from back home.

By her 2014 Morning Edition interview, Parton was very practiced at explaining how she thought about it: "It's true I look totally artificial. But I like to think I'm totally real where it really counts. But my look came from a very sincere place. It's just a country girl's idea of glamour."

In front of audiences, Parton made endless self-aware jokes about her exaggerated appearance. "You've paid a lot of money to come here tonight," she told a London crowd while filming a concert in 1983. "I want you to know that I appreciate it, because I do need the money."

That got a laugh, as she knew it would.

"It takes all I make to keep up my appearance," she continued, laying it on thick. "You'd be amazed at the price of industrial bras these days, and just how much money it can really take to make a person look so cheap."

The crowd ate it up.

As the years went on, her quips about the look she and her stylists cultivated made her a role model for drag queens like Trixie Mattel.

"Dolly put on a Dolly costume every day," Mattel said. "Dolly played Dolly on stage. Dolly played Dolly in the musical of Dolly in real life almost. When I think back now, watching Dolly, it's like, was I watching my first drag show?"

Not only did Parton's performances help Trixie Mattel find her way to becoming a funny, folksinging queen herself – they made people of all sorts of cultures, identities and ideologies feel like Parton was theirs to claim.

"It's the one thing maybe a hardcore conservative and a drag queen can have middle ground on," Mattel said.

Unpacking Parton's universal appeal became the central conceit of an entire podcast when WNYC rolled out the 2019 series Dolly Parton's America.

From the late 1990s on, Parton recognized that her hitmaking days were behind her, and frequently returned to songs and sounds associated with the pleasures and hardships of her mountain youth.

At the same time, new generations embraced her celebrity as a given — whether or not they paid attention to country music. Everything she did and said was news, even if she cannily avoided wading into issues that had the potential to be divisive. She was held up as the pop cultural equivalent of a saint to a degree that sometimes obscured and distorted her creative drive and business acumen.

But in the end, of all that Parton created, her greatest work of art was the indelible image that she fashioned for herself over a lifetime of dressing up backwoods brilliance in showbiz splash.

Copyright 2026 NPR