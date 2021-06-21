Are You "Bad At Grammar"? Think Again

We all communicate in our daily lives, but how do languages actually work?

Read a transcript of this program here.

This hour, we talk with linguist Nicole Holliday about the science behind language. We learn about the socio-linguistic cues that we all rely on everyday.

And we talk about how much of what we learned about “good grammar” is actually wrong.

Are you a stickler for grammar? If so, have you thought about why?

GUESTS:

Nicole Holliday - Assistant Professor of Linguistics at the University Pennsylvania

Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired May 14, 2021.