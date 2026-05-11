Connecticut Public Earns National Poynter Journalism Award for Where Then Shall We Go?

HARTFORD [May11.2026] - Connecticut Public has been awarded the Poynter Journalism Prize for Distinguished Reporting on Poverty for its powerful documentary Where Then Shall We Go? a project that examines the realities of housing insecurity through deeply personal storytelling and community-centered reporting.

The national honor recognizes journalism that meaningfully explores the root causes of poverty while elevating solutions and lived experiences. Connecticut Public’s winning entry stood out among a highly competitive field that included major national outlets, underscoring the organization’s commitment to impactful, nuanced reporting.

Led by visual journalists Ryan Caron King and Julianne Varacchi, the television documentary is the result of more than two years of immersive reporting, exploring how a family in a New Haven neighborhood opened their backyard to people experiencing homelessness. The production team worked closely with individuals and families navigating housing challenges, offering an intimate and layered perspective on an issue often reduced to statistics. Judges praised the film for its originality and depth, noting that the storytelling approach allows audiences to connect with the complexity of the subject in a lasting way.

Beyond the documentary itself, the project extended into the community through a public screening and engagement efforts designed to foster dialogue and awareness around housing insecurity in Connecticut.

“We’re so proud of our journalists for their compassionate reporting and dedication to the important issue of homelessness, and we’re appreciative of the people featured in the documentary who shared personal stories,” said Eric Aasen, Connecticut Public’s executive editor.“ Our skilled visual journalists put so much thought and care into their work, and our audiences benefit from their efforts every day. We’re so appreciative of this recognition, which acknowledges our production of best-in-class journalism and storytelling. Winners in other categories include The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, so Connecticut Public is in good company.”

Audiences can view Where Then Shall We Go? and explore related coverage and other community stories through Connecticut Public’s digital platforms by visiting https://www.ctpublic.org/watch/local-programming/where-then-shall-we-go

About Connecticut Public