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Waterbury Hospital expands its NICU, offering care for critically-ill babies closer to home

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published May 11, 2026 at 2:32 PM EDT
FILE: Waterbury Hospital is owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, a for profit company based in California. September 17, 2024.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
File: UConn Health Waterbury Hospital has partnered with Connecticut Children’s to expand its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The expansion comes after years of neglect by the hospital’s previous owner Prospect Medical Holdings, a private equity-funded firm that is currently in bankruptcy proceedings.

UConn Health Waterbury Hospital has partnered with Connecticut Children’s to expand its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The partnership will allow Waterbury Hospital to upgrade the designation for its NICU, to allow for the care of more severely ill babies, including babies with a critical illness, and those in need of surgeries or ventilators.

The expansion comes after years of neglect by the hospital’s previous owner Prospect Medical Holdings, a private equity-funded firm that is currently in bankruptcy proceedings. Connecticut Public previously reported on nursing shortages at the hospital and rusty equipment in the operating rooms.

Leadership at the facility said the partnership with Connecticut Children’s will improve access to health care for critically-ill babies and their families.

“Our goal in entering this partnership was to ensure that families in Greater Waterbury have access to the highest level of neonatal care at any time,” said Deborah Weymouth, president, UConn Health Waterbury Hospital.

Dr. David Sink, neonatologist and regional clinical director of neonatology at Connecticut Children’s, said it’s important that babies who need a higher level of care are able to stay closer to home.

“Having access to local neonatal care allows parents to spend more time at their baby’s bedside, makes a challenging experience more manageable and supports overall outcomes during a critical stage of development,” Sink said.

Waterbury Hospital joined the UConn Health network this March after the state stepped in to save the hospital from closure.
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Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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