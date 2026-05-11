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Norwalk’s new zoning rules make it easier to construct in-law apartments

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published May 11, 2026 at 11:01 AM EDT
FILE: A construction worker carries a sawhorse in front of a building being renovated in the Colonial Village public housing complex in Norwalk. After spending years to get local zoning approval, the project is now waiting on state funding to move forward. Every year, state legislators earmark millions of dollars to build new affordable housing. But as the housing market has heated up, Connecticut Public’s Accountability Project has found there’s a $450 million pot of money that hasn’t been spent.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Recent changes to the city’s zoning codes loosen restrictions on Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), also known as in-law apartments. ADUs are an easy part of fixing the state’s housing crisis, according to Norwalk Planning and Zoning Director, Steve Kleppin.

Norwalk is trying to make it easier for residents to build more housing.

Recent changes to the city’s zoning codes loosen restrictions on accessory dwelling units (ADUs), also known as in-law apartments.

ADUs are an easy part of fixing the state’s housing crisis, according to Steve Kleppin, Norwalk planning and zoning director.

“Obviously it's not going to solve all the housing problems that we face so it’s just like another tool in the toolbox,” Kleppin said.

Norwalk’s housing crisis is in a particularly tough position, with high rents and low apartment vacancies, Kleppin said.

“We’re fully aware that we’re not going to be able to, as Norwalk, solve the state’s housing crisis,” Kleppin said. “That’s not our goal, recognizing the area of the state we live in is very expensive.”

There are already about 280 ADUs in the city with another 15-20 in the approval process, Kleppin said.

Recent changes to the city’s ADU policies include increasing the size of detached apartments and reducing the parking requirements, Kleppin said.

Changing the zoning codes surrounding in-law apartments is part of the goals outlined in Norwalk’s affordable housing plan, and there’s been an uptick in ADUs since the series of changes were implemented, Kleppin said.

“There are several initiatives identified, things to do and ADUs, that piece of it is low-hanging fruit,” Kleppin said. “In our minds, trying to do things where the ADUs blend in and they're not something that the neighbors are going to get overly concerned about, we think it's a good way to add more housing.”

The city is also working on creating pre-approved ADU plans, so homeowners can go through an expedited zoning process.

The changes increase the maximum size for detached ADUs from 700 to 1,000 square feet and make it easier to convert existing structures, like garages, into livable spaces.

A change in approach to ADUs came about in recent years, with the state legislature pushing their construction as successful ways to add more housing across the state.

“There is no single fix or magic cure for the housing affordability crisis,” Norwalk Mayor Barbara Smyth said. “That means we have to be creative and willing to pursue practical, commonsense solutions that can chip away at a problem burdening families here in Norwalk and in communities across the country.”
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Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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