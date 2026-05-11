Norwalk’s new zoning rules make it easier to construct in-law apartments

Norwalk is trying to make it easier for residents to build more housing.

Recent changes to the city’s zoning codes loosen restrictions on accessory dwelling units (ADUs), also known as in-law apartments.

ADUs are an easy part of fixing the state’s housing crisis, according to Steve Kleppin, Norwalk planning and zoning director.

“Obviously it's not going to solve all the housing problems that we face so it’s just like another tool in the toolbox,” Kleppin said.

Norwalk’s housing crisis is in a particularly tough position, with high rents and low apartment vacancies, Kleppin said.

“We’re fully aware that we’re not going to be able to, as Norwalk, solve the state’s housing crisis,” Kleppin said. “That’s not our goal, recognizing the area of the state we live in is very expensive.”

There are already about 280 ADUs in the city with another 15-20 in the approval process, Kleppin said.

Recent changes to the city’s ADU policies include increasing the size of detached apartments and reducing the parking requirements, Kleppin said.

Changing the zoning codes surrounding in-law apartments is part of the goals outlined in Norwalk’s affordable housing plan, and there’s been an uptick in ADUs since the series of changes were implemented, Kleppin said.

“There are several initiatives identified, things to do and ADUs, that piece of it is low-hanging fruit,” Kleppin said. “In our minds, trying to do things where the ADUs blend in and they're not something that the neighbors are going to get overly concerned about, we think it's a good way to add more housing.”

The city is also working on creating pre-approved ADU plans, so homeowners can go through an expedited zoning process.

The changes increase the maximum size for detached ADUs from 700 to 1,000 square feet and make it easier to convert existing structures, like garages, into livable spaces.

A change in approach to ADUs came about in recent years, with the state legislature pushing their construction as successful ways to add more housing across the state.

“There is no single fix or magic cure for the housing affordability crisis,” Norwalk Mayor Barbara Smyth said. “That means we have to be creative and willing to pursue practical, commonsense solutions that can chip away at a problem burdening families here in Norwalk and in communities across the country.”