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CT offering all-terrain wheelchairs for nature lovers with mobility limitations

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello
Published May 8, 2026 at 5:15 PM EDT
PINE, CO - OCTOBER 21: Lisa Willman navigates the Davis Ponds Trail on track chair at Staunton State Park in Pine, Colorado on October 21, 2016. Staunton State Park recently acquired a track chair which is specially designed to navigate the rougher terrain of trails and can access about 15 miles worth of the park's trails. (Photo by Seth McConnell/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Seth McConnell
/
Denver Post
Connecticut has offered all-terrain wheelchairs like those available in Colorado (above) for use in state parks since 2024.

Picture a wheelchair with mini tires, big enough to roll over rocks or branches you might see on a hike. Connecticut has 14 of these all-terrain wheelchairs, designed for people with mobility limitations who want to explore nature.

The program, run by Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), was first started in 2024 and is now in its second year.

Last year, more than 75 reservations were made, according to DEEP, with participant feedback used to make updates to the reservation process, signage and trails.

Staff at state parks have removed gated barriers and improved trails with uneven surfaces, making more trails available this year.

“We’re excited to help more visitors enjoy our parks safely and have fun in the outdoors this summer!” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said in a statement.

All-terrain wheelchairs must be reserved at least two days in advance. Reservations can be made through Reserve America by entering “wheelchair” in the search bar. The wheelchairs will be available from the first weekend of June through the end of October.

EAST HADDA, CT - OCTOBER 10: Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam, Conn.
Patrick Sikes / Hearst Newspapers
/
Getty
Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam, Conn.

Learn more

Connecticut’s program is now accepting reservations for the summer free of charge at seven state parks and forests:

  • Dinosaur State Park, Rocky Hill
  • Gillette Castle State Park, East Haddam
  • Harkness Memorial State Park, Waterford
  • Rocky Neck State Park, Niantic 
  • Stratton Brook State Park, Simsbury
  • Topsmead State Forest, Litchfield
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middlefield/Middletown

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public
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Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public Radio’s environmental and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover under-reported issues and communities.
See stories by Áine Pennello

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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