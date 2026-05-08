CT offering all-terrain wheelchairs for nature lovers with mobility limitations

Picture a wheelchair with mini tires, big enough to roll over rocks or branches you might see on a hike. Connecticut has 14 of these all-terrain wheelchairs, designed for people with mobility limitations who want to explore nature.

The program, run by Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), was first started in 2024 and is now in its second year.

Last year, more than 75 reservations were made, according to DEEP, with participant feedback used to make updates to the reservation process, signage and trails.

Staff at state parks have removed gated barriers and improved trails with uneven surfaces, making more trails available this year.

“We’re excited to help more visitors enjoy our parks safely and have fun in the outdoors this summer!” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said in a statement.

All-terrain wheelchairs must be reserved at least two days in advance. Reservations can be made through Reserve America by entering “wheelchair” in the search bar. The wheelchairs will be available from the first weekend of June through the end of October.

Patrick Sikes / Hearst Newspapers / Getty Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam, Conn.

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Connecticut’s program is now accepting reservations for the summer free of charge at seven state parks and forests:

Dinosaur State Park, Rocky Hill

Gillette Castle State Park, East Haddam

Harkness Memorial State Park, Waterford

Rocky Neck State Park, Niantic

Stratton Brook State Park, Simsbury

Topsmead State Forest, Litchfield

Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middlefield/Middletown



Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public