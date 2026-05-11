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CT homemaker companions will have required training under new bill passed in 2026 session

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published May 11, 2026 at 3:50 PM EDT
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FILE: Part of the new training requirements for homemaker companions include best practices for these workers to support a client with dementia. Christy Kovel with the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut chapter said the workforce training is especially important since many older adults prefer to age in place, at home.

Agencies for Connecticut homemaker companions must provide eight hours of paid training to employees beginning January 2027 to ensure the safety of their clients. That’s outlined in a bill state lawmakers gave final approval to last week, that next heads to the governor’s desk.

The companies employing these caregivers will need to ensure employees are trained to help clients use the toilet or bathe, and get dressed. The paid training must also cover how to identify and report abuse and neglect, along with changes in client’s condition and needs.

Part of the new training requirements for homemaker companions include best practices for these workers to support a client with dementia.

Christy Kovel with the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut chapter said the workforce training is especially important since many older adults prefer to age in place, at home.

“We know that with the growing prevalence of the aging population in Connecticut and the growing prevalence of Alzheimer's or other dementia, we have seen the rise of homemaker companion agencies,” Kovel said.

Kovel said there are at least 1,000 of these agencies now operating in Connecticut. Homemaker companions provide non-medical care such as help with cleaning and cooking, and must register with the Department of Consumer Protection.

As a 2023 Connecticut Mirror investigation found, the state doesn’t have much oversight over these companies.

The legislature gave final approval to the bill last week, but still needs Gov. Ned Lamont’s signature. If Lamont signs the bill, the state Department of Consumer Protection must publish an online list of their approved employee training programs by Oct. 1.

“I think it will not only help the caregivers to feel a little more empowered, you know, in terms of what they do for their job,” Kovel said. “It also will put families at ease knowing that caregivers that they may select from an agency that they hire are trained.”

The bill outlines that new caregivers must be trained within 90 days of starting work. The requirements also apply to homemaker companions who haven’t yet done such trainings.

In addition, there are continuing education requirements required every few years, such as communication training, and differences in medical and nonmedical care. Some employees might be eligible for exemption if they’re moving to a new agency and have been trained in the last three years.
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Michayla Savitt
Having grown up in southern New England, Michayla is proud to help tell stories about the Nutmeg State online and on the radio with Connecticut Public. Since joining the company's content team in 2022, she’s covered topics as varied as health, affordability, human services, climate change, caregiving and education. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Michayla Savitt

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