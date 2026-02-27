Connecticut Public Honored with Multiple Awards from the National Press Photographers Association
HARTFORD [March 2,2026] - Connecticut Public’s visuals team has earned multiple national honors from the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA), one of the most respected and competitive contests in visual journalism. The awards place the organization alongside industry leaders such as Getty Images, Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Agence France-Presse.
Connecticut Public/WNPR received the following recognitions:
Documentary Series
First Place —Still Here
Culture, Sports, and Science – Online Video Team
First Place —Band of Boomboxes
Third Place —Winter’s Breath
Social Video – Online Video (Individual)
Third Place — Sam Hockaday for Beware Bloodsucking Hitchhikers!
Science – Singles
Second Place — Mark Mirko for his widely-recognized hydrilla photograph
These honors acknowledge Connecticut Public’s visual journalism across multiple formats, including documentary, digital video and photography. The recognition places the organization among leading national and international news outlets in this year’s competition.
The honors from the National Press Photographers Association come just days after Connecticut Public received an award from Pictures of the Year International.
“We are pleased that our visuals journalists are being recognized with these prestigious awards,” said Eric Aasen, Connecticut Public’s executive editor. “We’re so proud of our talented visuals team, which regularly produces creative storytelling that informs and serves our audiences on a variety of platforms.”
About Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than 1.2 million people each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform, educate, and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education, and experiences and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT, with studios at Gateway Community College in New Haven, CT, as well as Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. Connecticut Public is also the sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.