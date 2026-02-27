Connecticut Public Honored with Multiple Awards from the National Press Photographers Association

HARTFORD [March 2,2026] - Connecticut Public’s visuals team has earned multiple national honors from the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) , one of the most respected and competitive contests in visual journalism. The awards place the organization alongside industry leaders such as Getty Images, Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Agence France-Presse.

Connecticut Public/WNPR received the following recognitions:

Documentary Series

First Place — Still Here

Culture, Sports, and Science – Online Video Team

First Place — Band of Boomboxes

Third Place — Winter’s Breath

Social Video – Online Video (Individual)

Third Place — Sam Hockaday for Beware Bloodsucking Hitchhikers!

Science – Singles

Second Place — Mark Mirko for his widely-recognized hydrilla photograph

These honors acknowledge Connecticut Public’s visual journalism across multiple formats, including documentary, digital video and photography. The recognition places the organization among leading national and international news outlets in this year’s competition.

The honors from the National Press Photographers Association come just days after Connecticut Public received an award from Pictures of the Year International.

“We are pleased that our visuals journalists are being recognized with these prestigious awards,” said Eric Aasen, Connecticut Public’s executive editor. “We’re so proud of our talented visuals team, which regularly produces creative storytelling that informs and serves our audiences on a variety of platforms.”