Connecticut Public Journalists Win Top Gracie Awards, Honoring Impactful Storytelling

HARTFORD [March25, 2026] - Connecticut Public is proud to announce that journalists Diane Orson and Khalilah L. Brown-Dean have been recognized with Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. The Gracie ' s honor “individual achievement and exemplary programming created by, for, and about women” across media platforms.

Khalilah L. Brown-Dean received a Gracie Award in the Host category for her work on Disrupted , a Connecticut Public flagship talk show. This marks her second Gracie Award, recognizing her continued impact as a leading voice in public media. The award-winning submission features highlights from multiple episodes and showcases the collaborative work behind the program. Kevin Chang Barnum served as lead producer, with Isaac Moss, Erica McIntosh, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken producing select episodes.

Diane Orson earned a Gracie Award in the Series category for Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England , a multi-platform exploration of Indigenous history, culture, and resilience in the region. The series was a collaborative effort involving several colleagues, including Ryan Caron King, Mark Mirko, Sam Hockaday, and Patrick Skahill. Orson was previously named a Gracie finalist for her work on Unforgotten , a multi-platform series that explores Connecticut’s ties to slavery.

“We are so pleased that Khalilah and Diane have received these well-deserved national honors,” said Eric Aasen, Connecticut Public’s executive editor. “Both are trusted voices on our airwaves, and our audiences benefit from their knowledge and expertise. Khalilah is known for her thoughtful and insightful conversations and has a large and loyal fan base. Diane, a well-known public media journalist, worked tirelessly for nearly a year to develop an important series of stories that help give our audiences a more nuanced understanding of our history.”

The Gracie Awards continue to highlight the vital contributions of women in media and the importance of storytelling that elevates diverse voices and experiences.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than1.2 million people each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform, educate, and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education, and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT, with studios at Gateway Community College in New Haven, CT, as well as Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. Connecticut Public is also the sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations, and corporate sponsors.

