Connecticut Public Wins National Digital Innovation Award for AI-Powered Journalism Tool

HARTFORD [May 27, 2026] - Connecticut Public has been awarded first place for “Most Innovative Use of AI in a News Organization” in the 2025 Digital Innovation Awards presented by the Local Media Association. The recognition honors Connecticut Public’s development of the Public Meeting Monitor, an AI-powered tool designed to support news discovery and surface important local stories from communities across Connecticut.

The Public Meeting Monitor helps journalists identify newsworthy discussions and decisions at public meetings across the state, strengthening local reporting and increasing visibility into issues affecting Connecticut residents.

This national recognition reflects a collaborative effort across multiple teams at Connecticut Public to explore innovative approaches to local journalism while remaining grounded in strong editorial standards, ethics, and a public service mission.

“It’s important that public media organizations thoughtfully explore how emerging technologies can help strengthen local journalism and civic accountability,” said Eric Aasen, Connecticut Public’s executive editor. “The Public Meeting Monitor is an innovative tool that our journalists use to uncover important stories that might otherwise go unnoticed and helps expand our coverage to reflect a wide variety of communities across Connecticut.”

According to the Local Media Association, the Digital Innovation Awards celebrate organizations advancing the future of local media through impactful and forward-thinking digital work.

In announcing the awards, the organization stated:

“I'd like to extend a hearty congratulations to everybody who placed in the Local Media Association's 2025 Digital Innovation Awards, brought to you by Upland Second Street. The entries and the work they represent were fantastic. Thank you!”

A full list of the 2025 winners is available at Local Media Association Digital Innovation Awards Winners .