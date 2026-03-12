Enter to Win: Diana Krall at Waterbury Palace Theater

On Friday, April 3rd, Diana Krall performs at the Palace Theater in Waterbury at 8:00 pm.



Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. Krall's unique artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the most recognizable artists of our time. Diana Krall’s recordings have been included in several film soundtracks, and she has expanded upon her role as a performer to include songwriting, producing and arranging and has brought her talents to collaborate with many other artists including Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand, and Tony Bennett. She tours extensively around the globe to sold out audiences, appearing at premiere jazz festivals and concert halls throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.