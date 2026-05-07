Enter to Win: "Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration with the Boston Pops" at Tanglewood

Tanglewood Music Center presents "Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration with the Boston Pops" on Tuesday, June 30th at 7:00 PM.



The Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration returns to celebrate 60 years of the Grateful Dead and Garcia’s enduring legacy. This groundbreaking orchestral adventure – curated by the Garcia family – will feature Garcia's storied original compositions as well as classic interpretations of timeless standards that were hallmarks of Garcia and the Grateful Dead's storied concerts. Get back on the bus and join what’s sure to be a magical evening.