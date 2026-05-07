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Enter to Win: LCD Soundsystem at College Street Music Hall

LCD Soundystem performs at College Street Music Hall in New Haven from September 10th-12th.

LCD Soundsystem exist at the point of a Venn diagram where the loose grooves of disco bump up against the wiry spikiness of post-punk, and their songs hover between sharp-edged humor and heartfelt emotion.