Enter to Win: The Dali Quartet at the University of Hartford

The Hartt School presents The Dali Quartet in concert at the University of Hartford on Thursday, April 2nd.



The Dalí Quartet will perform Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 13 and works by Astor Piazzolla, Silvestre Revueltas, and Sonia Morales. Named Chamber Music America's 2024 Ensemble of the Year and devoted to reaching communities of all kinds, the Dalí Quartet is acclaimed for bringing Latin American quartet repertoire to an equal standing alongside the Classical and Romantic canon.