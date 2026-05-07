Enter to Win: Tickets to "Sweeney Todd" at Hartford Stage

TheaterWorks Hartford presents "Sweeney Todd: A Musical Thriller" onstage at Hartford Stage from June 5th-July 5th.



Winner of 8 Tony Awards (including Best Musical), the musical thriller Sweeney Todd is Sondheim at his best! In a historic partnership, Hartford Stage and TheaterWorks Hartford are joining forces to produce a powerfully intimate chamber production of this theatrical masterpiece.



TWH Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero will direct this chilling tale of love, murder and revenge at Hartford Stage. Set in the dark corners of 19th Century London, Sweeney Todd soars with an unforgettable score, razor-sharp wit, and heart-pounding theatricality. This story of “the demon barber of Fleet Street” promises to thrill and delight Hartford audiences.



Recommended for ages 15 and up.



Contains violence and gore, including murder and cannibalism; adult language and sexual situations, including rape and incest, and a gunshot.