The week in CT news: Sandy Hook defamation verdict, police officers killed
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes.This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
- A Connecticut jury ordered Infowars host Alex Jones to pay relatives of eight Sandy Hook School victims and a former FBI agent nearly $1 billion in damages for lies told about the shooting.
- State police say two Bristol police officers appear to be the victims of a deadly ambush that also wounded one other officer.
