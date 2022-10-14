© 2022 Connecticut Public

Frankie & Johnny

The week in CT news: Sandy Hook defamation verdict, police officers killed

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano,
John Henry Smith
Published October 14, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT
Bristol Police Officers killed
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
A Bristol police officer is hugged at the scene as Connecticut State Police and municipal police agencies gather to honor their fallen on Oct. 13, 2022, after the shooting of three Bristol police officers on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. Preliminary information appears to point to a 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.

Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes.This week Frankie & Johnny explain:

  • A Connecticut jury ordered Infowars host Alex Jones to pay relatives of eight Sandy Hook School victims and a former FBI agent nearly $1 billion in damages for lies told about the shooting. 
  • State police say two Bristol police officers appear to be the victims of a deadly ambush that also wounded one other officer.  

Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.

Frankie & Johnny
