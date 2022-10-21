The week in CT news: Police officers mourned at funeral, political debate
- A funeral held for Bristol police Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy, the victims of an apparent ambush on Oct. 12.
- A Connecticut 5th District congressional debate between Jahana Hayes (D) and George Logan (R).
- Curt Miller leaving the WNBA's Connecticut Sun.
