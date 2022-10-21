© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Frankie & Johnny

The week in CT news: Police officers mourned at funeral, political debate

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano
Published October 21, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT
DeMonte & Hamzy Funeral
Connecticut State Police
/
CSP Photo Unit
A joint funeral for Brisol Police officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy is held at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Oct. 21, 2022. DeMonte and Hamzy were shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:

Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.

Tags
Frankie & Johnny CongresspoliticianssportsConnecticut2022 electionPolice shootingpolicebasketball
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content