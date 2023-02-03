© 2023 Connecticut Public

Frankie & Johnny

The week in CT news: State budget talks heat up as frigid weather slams the state

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith,
Frankie Graziano
Published February 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST
Warming Centers
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
The Salvation Army Family and Youth Triage in Hartford will follow their cold weather protocols and act as a warming center for families and children as temperatures drop this weekend.

Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:

  • Democratic Governor Ned Lamont will propose his biennial budget to state lawmakers next week.
  • More than 100 people came to the state Capitol Thursday to testify about whether or not grocery stores should be allowed to sell wine in Connecticut.
  • Connecticut lawmakers are also considering a $50 million investment in support of people experiencing homelessness.
  • A sudden burst of cold weather has descended on Connecticut with cold temperatures extending into Saturday.

Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.

Frankie & Johnny
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano

