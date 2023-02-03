The week in CT news: State budget talks heat up as frigid weather slams the state
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
- Democratic Governor Ned Lamont will propose his biennial budget to state lawmakers next week.
- More than 100 people came to the state Capitol Thursday to testify about whether or not grocery stores should be allowed to sell wine in Connecticut.
- Connecticut lawmakers are also considering a $50 million investment in support of people experiencing homelessness.
- A sudden burst of cold weather has descended on Connecticut with cold temperatures extending into Saturday.
