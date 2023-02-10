The week in CT news: Lamont makes $50.5B budget proposal, Super Bowl LVII
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
- Democratic governor Ned Lamont proposed a $50.5 billion two-year budget plan, which includes the state's first personal income tax rate reduction since 1996. Here are some of the things in the new biennial budget.
- The budget proposes cutting some of UConn’s state funding. The move would leave the university with a shortfall of $159.6 million next year and $197.1 million in 2025. UConn President Radenka Maric said Hartford XL Center games could be reevaluated in wake of state budget proposal.
- How sports betting operators are using the Super Bowl to generate business and how the outcome of the game impacts tax revenue for the state.
Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.