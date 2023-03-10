The week in CT news: Lawmakers pass on rent cap, marijuana revenues, March madness begins
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
- A proposed cap on rental increases in Connecticut failed to make it through the state legislature. Advocates who aren’t satisfied with the state’s plan to continue to explore the issue.
- The state Department of Consumer Protection says combined sales for adult-use cannabis and medical marijuana totaled more than $18.4 million for the month of February, the first complete calendar month since adult-use sales began.
- UConn's women's basketball team took home the 2023 Big East championship by defeating Villanova University on Monday.
