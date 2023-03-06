© 2023 Connecticut Public

UConn defeats Villanova to win Big East tournament championship

Published March 6, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST
March 06, 2023 - Big East Women's Tournament Title Game - Villanova v UConn
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Villanova Wildcats guard Lucy Olsen (3) gets stopped by UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz (14) and guard Nika Muhl (10) during the first half of the Women's Big East tournament title game between Villanova and UConn on March 6, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

UConn defeated Villanova 67-56 Monday night to win the Big East tournament. Connecticut dominated throughout the game.

This is a developing story, which will be updated.

