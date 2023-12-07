Week in CT News: Hanukkah begins, Bridgeport 'voting irregularities,' high school athlete dies

Hanukkah begins in CT amid war between Israel and Hamas

Hanukkah celebrations are underway in Connecticut, including menorah lighting ceremonies in New Haven and Old Saybrook.

This year’s festival of lights happens two months after a surprise attack by Hamas militants on Oct.7.

Diane Sloyer, chief executive officer of the United Jewish Federation of Stamford, New Canaan and Darien, said celebrations are planned in the communities her federation represents.

“It's a festival of lights, it's eight nights. It's a story of heroism and survival,” Sloyer said. “What we've tried to do … is to look for opportunities. Because what we have found since Oct. 7, is [that] we just need to be together.”

Many Palestinians have been killed since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Meanwhile, a group of students at Yale University called “Yale Jews for Ceasefire” are marking Hanukkah with on-campus demonstrations. They said they’ll walk to the president of the school’s house on each of the eight nights to get Yale to support civilians that have been killed in Gaza.

Ganim owns up to campaign members’ fraud … or does he?

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim held a news conference Tuesday to acknowledge mishandling of absentee ballots by members of his campaign during a Democratic primary election held in September. He also accused his opponent, John Gomes, of fraud.

Ganim’s call-out came after he said members of his campaign had been found by a court to have “engaged in serious voting irregularities.”

Gomes, meanwhile, responded by calling Ganim’s comments a “deflection.”

The two will meet in a rematch of the September primary on Jan. 23.

Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, quipped about the situation Wednesday night during a live taping of The Wheelhouse. Absentee ballots are generally handled well in Connecticut "despite Bridgeport," Lamont said.

Lamont said he was nervous about it, but confident the people of Bridgeport would ensure a fair election on Jan. 23.

15 year-old West Haven student, Christopher Fidalgo-Pugh, dies

A 15 year-old student-athlete at West Haven High School has died, according to the school’s principal.

The West Haven sophomore has been identified as Christopher Fidalgo-Pugh.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you of the unexpected and tragic passing of one of our beloved sophomores and a member of the varsity football team,” West Haven Principal Dana Paredes wrote to members of the community. “The loss of such a promising young life is profoundly felt by us all.”

An official cause of death hasn’t been made public.

West Haven’s football team won a state semifinal matchup just two days before the announcement. The team is scheduled to play Staples-Westport for a CIAC Class LL state championship Saturday night in New Britain.

Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio. Connecticut Public’s Jennifer Ahrens, Kelsey Hubbard Rollinson, Eddy Martinez, Lori Mack, Patrick Skahill, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.