CT judge overturns results of Bridgeport mayoral primary, just days before election

A Connecticut judge has overturned the results of Bridgeport’s Democratic mayoral primary – ordering a new election just days before Bridgeport voters were slated to head to the polls on Nov. 7.

Wednesday’s ruling is the latest twist in an election centering on allegations of absentee ballot abuse in Connecticut’s largest city.

Superior Court Judge William Clark determined the allegations of possible malfeasance warrant throwing out the results of the Sept. 12 primary, which incumbent Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim won by 251 votes out of 8,173 cast. Absentee ballots secured his margin of victory.

“The volume of ballots so mishandled is such that it calls the result of the primary election into serious doubt and leaves the court unable to determine the legitimate result of the primary,” Clark wrote in his ruling, adding that the videos “are shocking to the court and should be shocking to all the parties.”

A new primary date has not been set yet.

Ganim’s opponent, John Gomes, whose campaign obtained the surveillance video and released it publicly after the primary, sued city officials and demanded a new primary, or for him to be declared the winner.

The Gomes and Ganim campaigns did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday afternoon.

