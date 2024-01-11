Week in CT News: Partial dam break amid winter storms, Belichick leaving the Patriots

The rain has returned to Connecticut – and it’s flooded southeastern CT

Last year was one of the state’s wettest on record. And 2024 is already off to a wet start. More than three-and-a-half inches of rain combined with an overnight snowmelt in Norwich this week as massive flooding on the Yantic River combined with a partial break in the Fitchville Pond Dam.

Local officials responded by issuing an evacuation order for hundreds of people in neighboring Bozrah and Norwich. The evacuation order was lifted by Wednesday evening.

"We're monitoring the dam and we're making every effort to make it secure," said Chuck Lee, an official with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Because of the leaky dam, and nearby flooding, Norwich Public Utilities closed one of its substations. About 5,000 customers were temporarily in the dark.

Other parts of Connecticut received up to 5 inches of rain.

First snowfall of the season comes to CT

Last weekend’s storm brought the first accumulating snow of the year to Connecticut. Parts of the state, like Barkhamsted and North Granby, got more than a foot while others, including towns on the state’s shoreline, got much less.

It was the state’s first significant snowfall since 2022, prompting a local AAA spokesperson to remind people about the dangers of dashing through the snow.

"With mild winters the last few years it is critical that drivers be reminded that they need to adjust to the conditions," Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance, said in a statement. "While some vehicles are better equipped for snowy roadways, no vehicle or set of tires can prevent skidding on slick roadways."

The state police say there were 1,351 calls for service Sunday and that it responded to 17 accidents with reported injuries.

Many schools announced closings or delays in the wake of the snowstorm.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are parting ways

“Mutually agreed to part ways amicably” is how New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft put it Thursday.

It means that Bill Belichick isn’t the coach of the New England Patriots anymore, after 24 years and six Super Bowl titles.

Belichick and Kraft spoke to reporters Thursday at the stroke of noon, giving one of the winningest NFL coaches of all-time an opportunity to thank everyone associated with the Patriots.

“Players win games in the NFL, and I’ve been very, very fortunate to coach some of the greatest players that have ever played.”

Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady led the Patriots to an unprecedented nine Super Bowl games and six Super Bowl championships from 2002 to 2019. Brady would win another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the year after he left New England before retiring in 2023.

Since Brady left, the Patriots have lost more games than they’ve won (29-40). And now, Belichick is leaving too.

“I thank coach Bill for his hard work and dedication,” Kraft said Thursday. “It will be difficult to see him in a cutoff hoodie on the sideline, but I will always wish … him continued success, except when he’s playing our beloved Patriots.”

It’s unclear what Belichick will do next.

Belichick’s 302 regular season wins as coach are third all-time behind George Halas and Don Shula.

Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio. Connecticut Public’s Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.