Celebrating Hanukkah and New Holiday Episodes!

FOR KIDS: NEW HOLIDAY EPISODES

Are you ready for an early holiday present? All NEW episodes of Work it Out Wombats and Rosie’s Rules are premiering this week! Rosie’s Christmas in Mexico tells the story of Rosie’s first holiday season with her Abuela, but she forgets her present! Will she find it before Noche Buena? Find out on December 11th!

While you are waiting for the premiere, watch new episodes of Work it Out Wombats and play their new game, Story Emporium!

FOR PARENTS: HANUKKAH CRAFTS

Tonight is the first night of Hanukkah! Celebrate the “festival of lights” by making bottlecap dreidels or a menorah out of cardboard. Looking for something a little more unconventional? How about a pasta menorah or a marshmallow dreidel!

FOR EDUCATORS: CELEBRATING HANUKKAH IN THE CLASSROOM

Who knew Hanukkah and math could go hand-in-hand? Celebrate the eight night holiday with this math lesson on three dimensional shapes featuring Peg + Cat. And sing along to their Hanukkah song about the number 8!

