Learning Snacks: Healthy Habits and Indoor Fun!

FOR KIDS: HOW DO WE GET SICK?

You may have noticed that some friends have been missing from school, or you might not be feeling your best. Germs are tiny organisms that can make us sick , but learning how to stay healthy can help us feel better and keep each other well! Learn all about how to stay healthy in this episode of Sid the Science Kid , and remember to wash your hands !

FOR PARENTS: MAKING THE INDOORS ENJOYABLE

Your family might be starting to feel a little case of cabin fever! Whether it’s due to illness or cold winter weather, changing up routines can make time at home more enjoyable and help kids stay creative, curious and engaged. Try one of these indoor activities this week to help burn off that extra energy!