Learning Snacks: Phoebe & Jay and Black History: Adventures and Learning Together!

February is full of exciting stories and big discoveries as we celebrate Black History Month and say hello to the BRAND NEW PBS Kids show, Phoebe & Jay! This month, we will read, watch, talk and celebrate amazing people and their contributions that make our world such a great place!

FOR KIDS: WELCOME, PHOEBE & JAY!
Meet Phoebe & Jay, an exciting new PBS Kids show that follows the adventures of twins Phoebe and Jay as they learn about the world around them through text, signs, posters, movie tickets and more! Color the twins and the Yarber family and check out these clips before tuning in!

FOR PARENTS: HONORING BLACK HISTORY MONTH AT HOME
Celebrating Black History Month at home can be as simple as sharing stories, having conversations and watching your favorite PBS Kids shows together as a family. Exploring these resources together can help children learn to ask questions and appreciate the accomplishments of black authors, artists, scientists, activists and so many more.

FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING ABOUT BLACK HISTORY MONTH
In February, teaching about Black History Month is an authentic and engaging way to incorporate real people, stories and history throughout your daily routines. PBS Learning Media’s Celebrating Black History Month collection offers curated resources for all ages and subjects. Teaching Black culture and history gives students a chance to understand the inspiring stories of the many Black voices that make our world a better place to be.

Phoebe & Jay
This new animated series for kids ages 3-5 is designed to support early literacy skills for preschoolers by showcasing the various kinds of texts they see in their everyday lives— from signs and posters to labels and movie tickets— helping them understand, navigate, and participate in the world around them.
