Learning Snacks: Phoebe & Jay and Black History: Adventures and Learning Together!

FOR KIDS: WELCOME, PHOEBE & JAY!

Meet Phoebe & Jay , an exciting new PBS Kids show that follows the adventures of twins Phoebe and Jay as they learn about the world around them through text, signs, posters, movie tickets and more! Color the twins and the Yarber family and check out these clips before tuning in!

FOR PARENTS: HONORING BLACK HISTORY MONTH AT HOME

Celebrating Black History Month at home can be as simple as sharing stories , having conversations and watching your favorite PBS Kids shows together as a family. Exploring these resources together can help children learn to ask questions and appreciate the accomplishments of black authors , artists , scientists, activists and so many more.