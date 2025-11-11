Learning Snacks: The Power of Kind! Celebrate World Kindness Day Today!

FOR KIDS: KINDNESS CRAFTS AND EPISODES

Do you want to spread some kindness but need a few ideas? Why not make a kindness tree with beautiful red, orange, and yellow leaves to celebrate the season! Or make an encouragement jar for someone special in your life to keep them going! For more ideas on how to be kind, tune in to this PBS Kids video playlist.

FOR PARENTS: RAISING KIND KIDS

Celebrating World Kindness Day gives families the perfect opportunity to talk about what kindness looks like in everyday life. Promoting positive behavior through kindness and empathy helps children build deeper relationships while recognizing and responding to the feelings of others . For more tips on fostering empathy and kindness in children, visit pbskids.org/parents .