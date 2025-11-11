Learning Snacks: The Power of Kind! Celebrate World Kindness Day Today!
FOR KIDS: KINDNESS CRAFTS AND EPISODES
Do you want to spread some kindness but need a few ideas? Why not make a kindness tree with beautiful red, orange, and yellow leaves to celebrate the season! Or make an encouragement jar for someone special in your life to keep them going! For more ideas on how to be kind, tune in to this PBS Kids video playlist.
FOR PARENTS: RAISING KIND KIDS
Celebrating World Kindness Day gives families the perfect opportunity to talk about what kindness looks like in everyday life. Promoting positive behavior through kindness and empathy helps children build deeper relationships while recognizing and responding to the feelings of others. For more tips on fostering empathy and kindness in children, visit pbskids.org/parents.
FOR EDUCATORS: CREATING A CARING CLASSROOM COMMUNITY
Teaching children to show kindness to themselves and others is one of the keys to developing a strong classroom community. Showing kindness by sharing, caring for others’ feelings, and being kind online are all ways young children can begin. PBS Learning Media’s Kindness Curriculum offers lessons and training for all grade levels.