Learning Snacks: The Power of Kind! Celebrate World Kindness Day Today!

Today, we are sharing smiles and celebrating World Kindness Day. This week, take some time to spread some kindness in your community. Whether it’s a simple compliment or a larger gesture, showing your care can truly make someone’s day! We all could use a little extra kindness!

FOR KIDS: KINDNESS CRAFTS AND EPISODES
Do you want to spread some kindness but need a few ideas? Why not make a kindness tree with beautiful red, orange, and yellow leaves to celebrate the season! Or make an encouragement jar for someone special in your life to keep them going! For more ideas on how to be kind, tune in to this PBS Kids video playlist.

FOR PARENTS: RAISING KIND KIDS
Celebrating World Kindness Day gives families the perfect opportunity to talk about what kindness looks like in everyday life. Promoting positive behavior through kindness and empathy helps children build deeper relationships while recognizing and responding to the feelings of others. For more tips on fostering empathy and kindness in children, visit pbskids.org/parents.

FOR EDUCATORS: CREATING A CARING CLASSROOM COMMUNITY
Teaching children to show kindness to themselves and others is one of the keys to developing a strong classroom community. Showing kindness by sharing, caring for others’ feelings, and being kind online are all ways young children can begin. PBS Learning Media’s Kindness Curriculum offers lessons and training for all grade levels.

Happy Thanksgiving from PBS KIDS!
We’re inviting kids and their families to celebrate friendship all month long with PBS KIDS. Throughout November, we’ll feature content that illustrates community and friendship in its many forms: family, adopted families, chosen families, friends, and neighbors.
