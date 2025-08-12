Learning Snacks: Won’t You Be Our Neighbor? Daniel Tiger and Donkey Hodie Crossover Special!
FOR KIDS: MEET DANIEL AND DONKEY!
Daniel Tiger and Donkey Hodie are always ready for adventure! They know it is okay to make mistakes and try again. Daniel and Donkey love to sing and dance while learning new things. This week, tune into all new episodes of Donkey Hodie and Daniel Tiger, including a special crossover episode! To get ready, practice singing along to Won’t You Be Our Neighbor!
FOR PARENTS: MAKING MISTAKES AND MANAGING FEELINGS
Based on characters from the original Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood, Daniel Tiger and Donkey Hodie are kind, thoughtful, and imaginative young learners who love to try new things. Both shows teach young children through songs about managing emotions, making mistakes, and trying again (and again!). The new crossover episode is all about how to make new friends. Pair your watch party with this meeting new friends question and answer page to learn as a family.
FOR EDUCATORS: LESSONS FROM DANIEL AND DONKEY
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Donkey Hodie give young learners engaging and fun ways to learn about social-emotional skills. Skills like empathy, kindness, and self-regulation help students increase their emotional intelligence, form stronger friendships, and will benefit your classroom community. Visit the Daniel Tiger and Donkey Hodie collections in PBS Learning Media to help your students become feelings detectives. Or check out episodes of both shows available with American Sign Language!
