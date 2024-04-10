Your Vote, Your Voice! The Power of Voting

FOR KIDS: KIDS CAN VOTE TOO!

Voting is how adults get a say in the big decisions that shape our communities, schools, parks, and so much more. But kids can practice voting too! Play Peg + Cat’s game The Election Problem to learn how voting works, or check out these videos from Daniel Tiger and Arthur that explain why voting is important!

FOR PARENTS: HOW TO TALK TO KIDS ABOUT THE ELECTION

Navigating an election year is difficult for many adults, but what about children? Talking with children about elections and voting can be difficult- especially today. By sharing knowledge of the election process with children, we teach them about citizenship and fairness. Try these books about elections to get your conversations flowing, and get more insights into talking to kids about the election here and here .