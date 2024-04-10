© 2024 Connecticut Public

Your Vote, Your Voice! The Power of Voting

With Election Day about a month away, now is the perfect time to talk with your family about voting! Understanding how elections work and why voting matters helps make our voices heard. Whether you are voting for what to have for dinner, or voting in an election, learning about the election process helps make us better citizens of our communities!
Learning Snacks: Your Vote, Your Voice! The Power of Voting
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: KIDS CAN VOTE TOO!
Voting is how adults get a say in the big decisions that shape our communities, schools, parks, and so much more. But kids can practice voting too! Play Peg + Cat’s game The Election Problem to learn how voting works, or check out these videos from Daniel Tiger and Arthur that explain why voting is important!

FOR PARENTS: HOW TO TALK TO KIDS ABOUT THE ELECTION
Navigating an election year is difficult for many adults, but what about children? Talking with children about elections and voting can be difficult- especially today. By sharing knowledge of the election process with children, we teach them about citizenship and fairness. Try these books about elections to get your conversations flowing, and get more insights into talking to kids about the election here and here.

FOR EDUCATORS: ELECTION EDUCATION!
As students learn about democracy and our government, they become more informed citizens and empowered to be active members of their community. PBS Learning Media’s Civics and Government Collection offers lessons about the American Political System. Visit the collection Election Central for lessons about election basics, how voting works, and news and current issues.

