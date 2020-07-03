It’s A Brand Nude Day!

We’re all naked under our clothes. It’s when we take them off that things could get complicated.

I didn't want to be clothesminded, so in 2012 I did something that I had never done before. I took off all my clothes and spent time at Solair, a nudist resort in Woodstock, Connecticut, all in the name of radio. Then, I revisited the resort a few years later to go skinnydipping with four members of one family to find out what the nudist lifestyle means to their hearts, minds, and of course, bodies.

This hour, you'll also hear from the American Association for Nude Recreation about what they're recommending to be safe as resorts reopen during the pandemic.

Finally, if you’re famous for taking photos of thousands of people, naked together in a public place, how do you keep that tradition going during quarantine? Spencer Tunick tells me about his first world-wide project, "Stay Apart Together".

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and email.

GUESTS:

Paul was a resident of Solair Family Nudist Resort in Woodstock, Connecticut

was a resident of Solair Family Nudist Resort in Woodstock, Connecticut Ronna E. Krozy , EdD, RN was an Associate Professor of Community Health Nursing and is a Trustee, Eastern Region, and Public Relations Committee Chair for the American Association for Nude Recreation. She has been a member of Solair for 17 years

, EdD, RN was an Associate Professor of Community Health Nursing and is a Trustee, Eastern Region, and Public Relations Committee Chair for the American Association for Nude Recreation. She has been a member of Solair for 17 years Maxwell Krozy & Jordan Krozy are Ronna Krozy's grandsons

are Ronna Krozy's grandsons Alvaro Suescun is Ronna Krozy's husband

is Ronna Krozy's husband Carolyn Hawkins is the Director of Club and Member Relations for the American Association for Nude Recreation

is the Director of Club and Member Relations for the American Association for Nude Recreation Spencer Tunick is a photographer best known for organizing large-scale nude shoots. His current project is called "Stay Apart Together"

Catie Talarski contributed to this show.