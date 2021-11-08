Help with winter heating is available for Connecticut residents

With global energy prices expected to spike this winter, state assistance is available to help Connecticut residents keep warm. The assistance includes a record $135 million in federal funding to help heat homes.

That’s nearly double the amount the state had received in past years.

Low and moderate income renters and homeowners making $75,000 or less would benefit, though the amount they’d receive would vary, said Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford.

“But the basic benefit can be as high as $1,000 for the season to help you defray the cost of your energy bills,” she said.

About 23,000 households have already been approved for benefits.

The state’s rental assistance program UniteCT also has a program to pay off the arrears of electricity bills. So far 1,800 eligible renter households have been assisted and $18 million in electricity bills have been paid off.

