News

Help with winter heating is available for Connecticut residents

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 8, 2021 at 6:42 AM EST

With global energy prices expected to spike this winter, state assistance is available to help Connecticut residents keep warm. The assistance includes a record $135 million in federal funding to help heat homes.

That’s nearly double the amount the state had received in past years.

Low and moderate income renters and homeowners making $75,000 or less would benefit, though the amount they’d receive would vary, said Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford.

But the basic benefit can be as high as $1,000 for the season to help you defray the cost of your energy bills,” she said.

About 23,000 households have already been approved for benefits.

The state’s rental assistance program UniteCT also has a program to pay off the arrears of electricity bills. So far 1,800 eligible renter households have been assisted and $18 million in electricity bills have been paid off.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year. In addition to providing long-form reports and features for WSHU, he regularly contributes spot news to NPR, and has worked at the NPR National News Desk as part of NPR’s diversity initiative.
