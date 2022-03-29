© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Alex Jones offers $120k each to settle suit brought by families of Sandy Hook victims

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano
Published March 29, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT
Newtown Shooting Infowars Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
AP Photo/Matt York, File
/
AP
In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, radio host Alex Jones rallies pro Trump supporters outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, in Phoenix. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, April 5, 2021 declined to hear an appeal by the Infowars host and conspiracy theorist, who was fighting a Connecticut court sanction in a defamation lawsuit brought by relatives of some of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

InfoWars host Alex Jones is offering to settle lawsuits with 13 plaintiffs representing victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Jones was sued in a Connecticut superior court for defamation four years ago. He’s said among other things regarding the shooting: “everything about it’s fake.” On the eve of a hearing to tackle Jones’ status after missing depositions scheduled two days last week, Jones has made an “offer of compromise” of $120,000 to each plaintiff.

“Mr. Jones extends his heartfelt apology for any distress his remarks caused,” read each of the court filings posted online Tuesday.

Connecticut Public has reached out to an attorney for the families, but he declined comment.

The plaintiffs have asked that Jones be held in contempt of court and arrested to compel him to answer questions under oath in a deposition. Judge Barbara Bellis will take that up Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Jones’ attorneys have said he won’t participate in a deposition until he’s cleared by a doctor.

Tags

News Latest NewslawSandy Hook
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Related Content