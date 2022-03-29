Alex Jones offers $120k each to settle suit brought by families of Sandy Hook victims

InfoWars host Alex Jones is offering to settle lawsuits with 13 plaintiffs representing victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Jones was sued in a Connecticut superior court for defamation four years ago. He’s said among other things regarding the shooting: “everything about it’s fake.” On the eve of a hearing to tackle Jones’ status after missing depositions scheduled two days last week, Jones has made an “offer of compromise” of $120,000 to each plaintiff.

“Mr. Jones extends his heartfelt apology for any distress his remarks caused,” read each of the court filings posted online Tuesday.

Connecticut Public has reached out to an attorney for the families, but he declined comment.

The plaintiffs have asked that Jones be held in contempt of court and arrested to compel him to answer questions under oath in a deposition. Judge Barbara Bellis will take that up Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Jones’ attorneys have said he won’t participate in a deposition until he’s cleared by a doctor.