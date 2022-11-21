© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Japanese photographer Komatsu Hiroko enlists UHart students to help stage a massive immersive work

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ray Hardman
Published November 21, 2022 at 5:30 AM EST
Japanese photographer Komatsu Hiroko enlisted the help of University of Hartford photography students to help her expose and process a 100 foot print that will eventually hang in the Joseloff gallery.
Greg Miller
/
Connecticut Public
With the assistance of students from the Hartford Art School, Japanese photographer, Komatsu Hiroko (far right), helps unfurl her huge 100 foot print inside the Joseloff gallery on Oct. 21, 2022 where it will hang to dry. Hiroko enlisted the help of Hartford Art School photography students to help her expose and process the 100 foot print. Hiroko’s exhibition, Komatsu Hiroko: Second Decade, is at the Joseloff Gallery at the Hartford Art School. Hiroko has become known for her experimental and immersive work, in a variety of media, that covers the gallery from floor to ceiling.

Japanese photographer Komatsu Hiroko's work is big.

So big, that to develop film on this scale, photography students at the University of Hartford recently had to bring in a horse trough to submerge the photographic paper.

“Because she was saying the roll of paper should usually float in the fixer, and there wasn’t enough," said Nicholas DeLeo, a photography student at UHart.

Carrie Cushman, Director and Curator of UHart’s Joseloff Gallery, said students started working at 9 a.m. that day and, "it’s 3 o’clock now. We’re close to being able to wash the photographs, so I think we have another two hours ahead of us to get it all set up to dry.”

Japanese photographer Komatsu Hiroko enlisted the help of University of Hartford photography students to help her expose and process a 100 foot print that will eventually hang in the Joseloff gallery.
Greg Miller
/
Connecticut Public
Photography students from the Hartford Art School wash a huge 100 foot print by Japanese photographer, Komatsu Hiroko, in one of the art school’s darkrooms. Hiroko, enlisted the help of photography students to help her expose and process the huge print on Oct. 21, 2022.

The final product is 18 black and white photographs, developed on a single, 50-foot roll of photographic paper.

The photographs reflect Komatsu’s obsession with materials from either construction or demolition sites in Tokyo and are part of an exhibit she'll have running at UHart through Dec. 10.

Japanese photographer Komatsu Hiroko enlisted the help of University of Hartford photography students to help her expose and process a 100 foot print that will eventually hang in the Joseloff gallery.
Greg Miller
/
Connecticut Public
Photography students from the Hartford Art School wash and roll up a huge 100 foot print by Japanese photographer, Komatsu Hiroko, in one of the art school’s darkrooms.

Komatsu lives in Tokyo, a metropolis that is in a constant flux of urban development. Industrial sites are ubiquitous there, and Komatsu is fascinated with the materials that are either recovered from a demolition site, or are part of new construction.

“I see the materials used in the industrial district - it’s very hard to tell what it is used for, or what it will become,” Komatsu said, through an interpreter. “It is also very hard to tell whether it’s in the process of making something, or it’s in the process of demolishing something.”

Japanese photographer Komatsu Hiroko enlisted the help of University of Hartford photography students to help her expose and process a 100 foot print that will eventually hang in the Joseloff gallery.
Greg Miller
/
Connecticut Public
Japanese photographer, Komatsu Hiroko, outside the Joseloff Gallery at the Hartford Art School in October.

Another trademark of Komatsu’s work is its scale.

She covers almost the entire exhibition space with the rolls of photographs - not just the walls, but on the floor, and draping over wire hangers as well.

Carrie Cushman said the effect can be overwhelming.

“It’s a full body experience,” Cushman said. “Typically, when you go to a photography exhibit you see individual photographs in frames hanging on the walls. It’s impossible to focus on the images in her show. You’re trying to look, and the environment keeps pulling your body back to the totality of it. And it’s even more than a visual effect. You are still going to be able to smell the chemistry from the photographs when they are up in the gallery.”

Japanese photographer Komatsu Hiroko enlisted the help of University of Hartford photography students to help her expose and process a 100 foot print that will eventually hang in the Joseloff gallery.
Greg Miller
/
Connecticut Public
With the assistance of students from the Hartford Art School, (L to R): Kristyn Grasso, Nick Peleo, Sophia Singer and Megan Bainbridge, Thomas Prutisto (baseball cap) raises Komatsu Hiroko’s huge 100 foot print inside the Joseloff gallery in October where it hang to dry.

Komatsu Hiroko agrees that people are often taken aback when they enter one of her exhibits.

“They’re surprised, including me,” Komatsu said. “Initially it was thought that it’s impossible to make art that is this big. Usually shock is their first reaction. My intention is to make you have a sense that you are losing gravity.”

Photography student Nicholas DeLeo said his experience helping Komatsu Hiroko develop her large photographs has changed the way he thinks about his own art.

“Seeing it so big, it’s really changed my perspective on what I want to take pictures of, and what size I am enlarging them and how that is going to change the perspective on the viewer,” he said.

Komatsu_Hiroko_Opening_and_Gallery_004.jpeg
DefiningStudios
/
Courtesy Hartford Art School
The finished installation of Komatsu Hiroko's exhibition, "Komatsu Hiroko: Second Decade" at the Joseloff gallery in West Hartford.

And changing the viewer’s frame of reference is really at the core of Komatsu’s monochromatic, sensory-overload installations.

“The reason why I started such a large project is because I thought if we extend — surpass a certain threshold — you may see the world from a different perspective,” she said.

“Komatsu Hiroko: Second Decade” runs at the University of Hartford’s Joseloff Gallery through Saturday, Dec. 10.

Ray Hardman
Ray Hardman is Connecticut Public’s Arts and Culture Reporter. He is the host of CPTV’s Emmy-nominated original series “Where Art Thou?” Listeners to Connecticut Public Radio may know Ray as the local voice of “Morning Edition”, and later of “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Ray Hardman

