News

Connecticut awards $7.3 million contract for management of buses in Hartford, New Haven and Stamford

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published December 29, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST
The "Bradley Flyer" bus stops in front of Union Station in Hartford, Conn. in July 2015.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
The “Bradley Flyer” bus stops in front of Union Station in Hartford, Conn. in July 2015.

The state Department of Transportation announced this week it awarded a $7.3 million contract to RATP Dev USA to manage the Hartford, New Haven and Stamford divisions of CTtransit.

CTtransit is a state-owned bus system. The three impacted divisions use more than 500 buses and employ roughly 1,200 workers, according to the state DOT.

The CT DOT said it doesn’t anticipate the move will have any impact on jobs or the nearly 100 local bus routes run by the three divisions. During the 2022 state fiscal year, the DOT said the three CTtransit divisions accounted for over 18 million passenger trips.

All public transit buses have been offering free fares to riders since April. Recent legislation extended free rides through March 2023. A DOT spokesperson said the new contract won’t change that.

Turnover of operation and management of the Hartford, New Haven and Stamford CTtransit divisions will take place on Saturday, Dec. 31. That’s when the DOT said the current management contract with First Transit expires.

Other private companies operate CTtransit divisions in Waterbury, New Britain, Bristol, Meriden, and Wallingford, the DOT said.

“Riders will continue to have the same great service when we change operators,” said CTDOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti, in a statement. “We look forward to working closely with RATP Dev USA as we continue to improve our system to give our valued customers a top-notch experience.”

Tags
News New England News Collaborative
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill

