School food service workers say they are overwhelmed by CT's free lunch program

School cafeteria workers in Connecticut say the expansion of the state’s free school lunch program has them feeling overwhelmed. Now, they are signing a petition.

In February, Democratic Governor Ned Lamont signed legislation to expand the free school lunch program, allowing it to run through the end of the academic year.

But some cafeteria workers at Amity Middle School in Bethany say they feel overworked. The cafeteria was more staffed before the pandemic, they say, adding they had more access to pin pads and other materials to help lunch time run smoothly.

Now, some workers claim to have fewer materials and staff, and more lunches to serve.

Candie Kader, a cafeteria worker at Amity Middle School, has worked in cafeterias for over 20 years. Kader says she has seen a 40% increase in students who want free lunch. Since then, she says she never knows how much food to make.

“It’s a guessing game. We want more time to get things done, or get us another person," she said. "It comes down to that and getting those pin pads.”

Isadora Milanez, a union organizer with Unite Here Local 217, represents Kader and cafeteria workers in other school districts. Milanez says cafeteria workers at seven schools across the towns of Bethany, Orange, Cromwell, and Branford have signed a petition hoping for better working conditions due to the increased workload.

“If anyone takes a day off or a sick day, it is a disaster," Milanez said. "People are rushing. We actually had someone who dropped hot mac and cheese all over herself while she was working, and this is a very experienced person. I mean, she would not do this unless she was really under pressure.”

Free lunch is a vital component of a fair education for all students, said Lucy Nolan, policy director for End Hunger CT, an anti-hunger nonprofit.

“Before we had free lunches, a quarter of the kids who were eligible for free and reduced price meals were not eating them because of stigma," Nolan said. "That’s why we need this."

“People may think that some communities are wealthy enough that they don’t need this," Nolan said. "But what we’re finding, particularly now with the higher cost of food, is that families need these programs as a way to continue to survive.”