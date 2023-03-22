Anti-abortion activists plan to gather at CT state Capitol for March for Life rally

People who oppose abortion rights plan to gather outside the state Capitol in Hartford on Wednesday for a March for Life rally.

Advocates said the event is designed to send a message to Connecticut state lawmakers during the legislative session to do more to protect the unborn. Similar marches were held earlier this year in Washington, D.C., and California .

The U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion. Abortion remains legal in Connecticut; the right to an abortion was codified in state law in 1990.

Preparations started Tuesday in Bridgeport and Norwich with a Vigil Mass. On Wednesday, the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Hartford planned an early morning March for Life Mass.

Latin Americans have a strong understanding of family and faith and defend life in all its stages, said Juana Arroyo, a march organizer and a member of Saint Augustine Church in Hartford.

"No one has the right to take away the life of a person, especially when there is a baby inside the womb," Arroyo said. "That's why Hispanics come together for this cause. Pregnant women, do not commit that crime."

But those who support abortion rights said people should respect the choices women make. LGBTQ+ and women's rights advocate Kamora Herrington said people must understand that women can make life decisions.

"We have autonomy, and here in the United States, we are supposed to have a beautiful pluralistic society and a separation of church and state,” Herrington said. “There are many reasons why a woman may choose to have an abortion. We know that the religious part plays an important part in some people."

Although both advocates have varying opinions about abortion, they agree there is a need to educate women of all ages.

"Women should be responsible for their bodies," Arroyo said. "If you cannot bring a child into this world, you should prevent having intimacy."

Harrington said there shouldn’t be any barriers in medical care.

"I think contraceptives should be available for everyone,” Herrington said. “It's up to the individual to make those choices for their lives, and no one has the right to step into that."

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, 24 states have banned abortion or are likely to do so, according to the Guttmacher Institute .

In 2022, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed into law a bill to protect medical providers and patients seeking abortion care in Connecticut who may be traveling from other states.

“As long as I am governor, reproductive rights will be protected in Connecticut and I will do everything in my power to block laws from being passed that restrict those rights,” Lamont said last year.