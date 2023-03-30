After a year of free rides, CT bus fares are coming back this Saturday

Connecticut bus riders should prepare to start opening their wallets again. Bus fares for CTtransit will resume Saturday, April 1, after a year of free rides.

For many, the state's decision to waive fares during the COVID pandemic was a money-saver.

“I’m a little devastated,” said Porsha Jones, 31, while waiting for the bus on Main Street in Hartford.

Jones commutes daily from Bloomfield to downtown Hartford for her finance job. She said she’s mentally preparing to start paying $63 again each month for a bus pass and that not having to pay bus fares allowed her to save money for a new car despite inflation.

“Other than that, I’ve been able to eat healthier,” Jones said. “Because groceries have increased, but with the bus being free I’ve had additional funds to be able to buy groceries.”

Gov. Ned Lamont told Connecticut Public this week the CTtransit free fare program was a pilot and said federal regulations require it to end pending an equity study.

“So the feds — the federal Department of Transportation — comes to us, and this is a little odd to me, and says, ‘You can’t provide free bus service until you do an equity study,’” Lamont said. “So we’re going to do that ‘equity study.’ Maybe it’s something we can revisit, but I wasn’t allowed by federal law to continue it. I wish I could.”

Federal DOT officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Governor’s remarks.

Around the corner at the Hartford bus stop, marketer Carlos Nuñez, 19, said the return of bus fares will be a tough adjustment for a lot of his Hartford neighbors.

“People like free,” Nuñez said. “Some people are struggling. They don’t got money to pay for the bus, even if it is two or three dollars. A lot of people struggle, a lot of homeless people.”

The state Department of Transportation said in a statement it's looking at expanding discount fare programs and streamlining payments for bus passes and daily fares.

This story will be updated.