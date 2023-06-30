A bobcat attacks a camper sleeping in a hammock at a Connecticut state park

An adult camper sleeping in a hammock was attacked by a bobcat Friday in a Connecticut state park.

The man and several other adults were leading a group of youth campers on Selden Neck Island in Lyme, a state park on the Connecticut River that's only accessible by water.

The man, and two other adults, subsequently killed the bobcat, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The department did not say how they killed the bobcat.

The three adults were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately released.

Officials believe none of the children on the trip came into contact with the animal.

“Due to their courageous and outstanding efforts, the safety of the youth was maintained, and they were not harmed,” Deputy Commissioner Michael Williams said in a statement.

DEEP spokesperson Paul Copleman said the department was still gathering information Friday afternoon.

The remaining campers were evacuated from the island by the Deep River Fire Department and DEEP officials.

The bobcat was sent to the State Public Health Laboratory for rabies testing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.