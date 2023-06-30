© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

A bobcat attacks a camper sleeping in a hammock at a Connecticut state park

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published June 30, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT
iStockphoto
/
Getty Images

An adult camper sleeping in a hammock was attacked by a bobcat Friday in a Connecticut state park.

The man and several other adults were leading a group of youth campers on Selden Neck Island in Lyme, a state park on the Connecticut River that's only accessible by water.

The man, and two other adults, subsequently killed the bobcat, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The department did not say how they killed the bobcat.

The three adults were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately released.

Officials believe none of the children on the trip came into contact with the animal.

“Due to their courageous and outstanding efforts, the safety of the youth was maintained, and they were not harmed,” Deputy Commissioner Michael Williams said in a statement.

DEEP spokesperson Paul Copleman said the department was still gathering information Friday afternoon.

The remaining campers were evacuated from the island by the Deep River Fire Department and DEEP officials.

The bobcat was sent to the State Public Health Laboratory for rabies testing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
