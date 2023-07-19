© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Wesleyan University in CT says it will end legacy admissions

Connecticut Public Radio | By Kay Perkins
Published July 19, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
Updated July 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT
Students arrive to attend the commencement ceremony on May 27, 2018 at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut.
Students arrive to attend the commencement ceremony on May 27, 2018 at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut.

Wesleyan University, a liberal arts college in Middletown, announced Wednesday it will end legacy admissions in the wake of a recent Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action.

"Legacy status has played a negligible role in our admission process for many years," Michael Roth, Wesleyan's president, said in a letter to faculty and students. "Nevertheless, in the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision regarding affirmative action, we believe it important to formally end admission preference for 'legacy applicants.'"

Opponents of legacy admissions say the practice is no longer defensible without affirmative action providing a counterbalance. The court’s ruling says colleges must ignore the race of applicants, activists point out, but schools can still give a boost to the mostly white children of alumni and donors.

The NAACP has supported the effort to overturn legacy admissions, asking more than 1,500 colleges and universities to even the playing field in admissions, including by ending legacy admissions.

Roth, who has been critical of the court's affirmative action decision, reiterated his position that Wesleyan's admission process takes into account the "lived experience" of applicants "as seen through the college essay, high school record, letters of recommendation, and interactions with our community."

"Our admission decision is based upon diverse facets of the individual’s history, talent, potential to contribute to the university and get the most out of a Wesleyan education," Roth said.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

