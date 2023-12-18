© 2023 Connecticut Public

Storm hits Connecticut with strong winds, heavy rain, power outages

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published December 18, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST
FILE, Dec. 2022: High winds and heavy rains this morning have knocked out power to 60,000 Eversource customers.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
A strong storm is hitting Connecticut Monday morning with strong winds and heavy rains, resulting in tens of thousands of power outages and leading to school closures and slow-going traffic.

More than 65,000 Eversource customers were without power by 7:30 a.m. More than 6,000 United Illuminating customers were without power.

Wind gusts are over 40 mph and could reach up to 60 mph.

A high wind warning is in effect until noon for areas of southern Connecticut along the shoreline. The National Weather Service said winds will blow down trees and power lines.

A flood watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for much of Connecticut.

The heavy rain and high winds will continue throughout the morning and into the afternoon, Connecticut Public meteorologist Garett Argianas said.

Storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches will result in rapid stream and small river rises, the National Weather Service said.

"Watch out for large puddles and flooded roads," Argianas said. "Plan for extra travel time."

Argianas suggests checking on basements if they're prone to flooding issues.

School closures

Various schools are closed or delayed due to the weather. Learn more about school closures here.

After Monday

Better weather is ahead following Monday's storm, Argianas said.
Staff Report
