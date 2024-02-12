© 2024 Connecticut Public

More than 1 foot of snow possible in CT, which could complicate Tuesday's commute

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published February 12, 2024 at 10:31 AM EST

A winter storm warning has been issued for all of Connecticut in advance of a fast-moving storm expected to complicate Tuesday morning’s commute.

Parts of northern and northwestern Connecticut could get more than 1 foot of snow, the National Weather Service said. Parts of southern Connecticut could see 8 inches.

The winter storm warning will be in effect starting at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility,” according to the weather service.

Snow is expected to develop Monday night. The heaviest precipitation is anticipated Tuesday morning into the early afternoon, the NWS says.

Wednesday is expected to be cold and dry with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday’s storm comes roughly 125 years after “The Great Arctic Outbreak and East Coast Blizzard” of 1899, which dumped up to 2 feet of snow in southern New England and blasted much of the United States with extreme cold, with temperatures dipping below zero all the way to parts of Florida.
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached at pskahill@ctpublic.org.
