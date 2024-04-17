Ellen Ash Peters, trailblazing former CT Chief Justice, dead at 94

Ellen Ash Peters has died at the age of 94. In 1978, she became the first woman named to the Connecticut Supreme Court. She later became Connecticut's first female chief justice.

Her death was confirmed by the state Judicial Branch Wednesday.

Peters graduated from Yale Law School, and became the first female member of the faculty.

“Chief Justice Peters achieved many firsts," Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. "Her service is to be emulated and she will be remembered for her intelligence, her tenacity, and her remarkable fortitude."

In 1994, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg praised Peters during a dinner in Peters' honor in Washington, D.C.

"She gave generations of women law students cause for hope, a reason to believe they too could aspire and achieve," Ginsburg said, in an event recorded by C-SPAN.

Peters was a resident of West Hartford.

She wrote a landmark school desegregation decision in the Sheff vs. O'Neill case, which found that the state was responsible for addressing educational disparities for children in Hartford Public Schools.

Peters was born in Germany. According to the Connecticut Women's Hall of Fame, she was a child when her family fled the Nazis as World War II began.

In a written statement, the current Chief Justice of the state Supreme Court, Richard Robinson, praised Peters as trailblazer, and a fearless legal giant. He said she recognized the importance of fairness, openness, and providing equal access to justice for all.

"Both her legacy and achievements will guide generations of lawyers, judges, and law students for many years to come," Robinson said.