© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT's Paid Family and Medical Leave Program has paid out nearly $1B in benefits, officials say

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published December 19, 2024 at 4:28 PM EST
Lt Governor Susan Bysiewicz speaks as the legislative session opens in Hartford on February 7, 2024.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Lt Governor Susan Bysiewicz speaks as the legislative session opens in Hartford on February 7, 2024.

If you’ve taken time off from work following the birth of a child or to care for a loved one you may have used Connecticut’s Paid Family and Medical Leave program.

State officials touted the numbers Thursday, saying the program has paid out nearly $1 billion in benefits since early 2022.

Younger workers are taking particular advantage.

About half of all claims came from workers between the ages of 28 and 43, said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

"Underscoring how this program supports our young professionals at very important moments in their careers and their family lives as well," she said.

About one quarter of the claims are for bonding leave with a newborn child, according to state officials.

Erin Coquette, CEO of CT Paid Leave, which admionisters the program, said so far, it's helped about 140,000 people.

"Who needed just a little time away from work. To recover from a serious illness, care for a sick family member, welcome a new child into their family, deal with situations related to family violence, or family members serving in the armed forces."

Funding comes from workers across the state, who contribute a small portion of their paychecks into the paid leave program.
Tags
News Latest NewsNew England News Collaborative
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached at pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.