Charges dropped against CT woman arrested for protesting on highway bridges

State prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against a Connecticut woman who was arrested while protesting against President Donald Trump’s policies.

Hamden resident Katherine Hinds was arrested twice this year in connection with protests held on highway bridges around the New Haven area. State police charged Hinds with trespassing, breach of peace and displaying unauthorized signs.

The state dropped those charges during a court hearing in New Haven on Monday, according to her lawyers.

“I am happy. We felt really strongly that we didn't break any laws. We tried really hard to follow and color within the lines,” Hinds, 72, told Connecticut Public after the hearing. “I feel really good that the system worked in this case.”

Hinds was first arrested on an overpass in West Haven on July 19. A few weeks later, on Aug. 8, a trooper showed up to Hinds’ doorstep and arrested her again for activity during other highway overpass protests.

In an arrest warrant, the trooper wrote that the protests were a “dangerous distraction to highway traffic” since they caused traffic congestion, and violated state regulations. The arrest warrant also mentioned that Hinds kept protesting on overpasses despite being warned against doing so.

Hinds and her attorneys pushed back and argued troopers were improperly stifling free speech.

“We should have never been here,” lawyer Christopher Mattei said Monday, referring to criminal court. “These were peaceful protestors engaged in core First Amendment conduct. They should have never been subject to any form of harassment or arrest.”

State police declined to comment on the case. The Division of Criminal Justice did not respond to requests for comment.

The arrests of Hinds sparked a wave of criticism and questions about whether state police are improperly stifling free speech. The Connecticut chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against the state in federal court last month. The group argues state police are inconsistently enforcing state laws and infringing on individual rights.

Lawyers for the state asked a federal judge to dismiss the suit earlier this month, citing additional guidance issued to state troopers. A new training bulletin clarifies that protesters have the right to peacefully hold signs on highway bridges under certain circumstances.

The ACLU asked a judge to issue a preliminary injunction barring state police from dispersing sidewalk protests while the case is pending.