© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charges dropped against CT woman arrested for protesting on highway bridges

Connecticut Public Radio | By Maysoon Khan
Published October 28, 2025 at 5:17 PM EDT
FILE: Katherine Hinds holds up some of the signs she has used to protest that she now stores down in her basement on September 10, 2025.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Katherine Hinds holds up some of the signs she has used to protest that she now stores down in her basement on September 10, 2025.

State prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against a Connecticut woman who was arrested while protesting against President Donald Trump’s policies.

Hamden resident Katherine Hinds was arrested twice this year in connection with protests held on highway bridges around the New Haven area. State police charged Hinds with trespassing, breach of peace and displaying unauthorized signs.

The state dropped those charges during a court hearing in New Haven on Monday, according to her lawyers.

“I am happy. We felt really strongly that we didn't break any laws. We tried really hard to follow and color within the lines,” Hinds, 72, told Connecticut Public after the hearing. “I feel really good that the system worked in this case.”

Hinds was first arrested on an overpass in West Haven on July 19. A few weeks later, on Aug. 8, a trooper showed up to Hinds’ doorstep and arrested her again for activity during other highway overpass protests.

In an arrest warrant, the trooper wrote that the protests were a “dangerous distraction to highway traffic” since they caused traffic congestion, and violated state regulations. The arrest warrant also mentioned that Hinds kept protesting on overpasses despite being warned against doing so.

Hinds and her attorneys pushed back and argued troopers were improperly stifling free speech.

“We should have never been here,” lawyer Christopher Mattei said Monday, referring to criminal court. “These were peaceful protestors engaged in core First Amendment conduct. They should have never been subject to any form of harassment or arrest.”

State police declined to comment on the case. The Division of Criminal Justice did not respond to requests for comment.

The arrests of Hinds sparked a wave of criticism and questions about whether state police are improperly stifling free speech. The Connecticut chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against the state in federal court last month. The group argues state police are inconsistently enforcing state laws and infringing on individual rights.

Lawyers for the state asked a federal judge to dismiss the suit earlier this month, citing additional guidance issued to state troopers. A new training bulletin clarifies that protesters have the right to peacefully hold signs on highway bridges under certain circumstances.

The ACLU asked a judge to issue a preliminary injunction barring state police from dispersing sidewalk protests while the case is pending.
Tags
Investigative News Latest News
Maysoon Khan
See stories by Maysoon Khan

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content