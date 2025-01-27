Earthquake rattles houses in Maine and is felt hundreds of miles away in CT

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake centered near the Maine coast rattled houses in northern New England on Monday and was felt by surprised residents of states hundreds of miles away.

The earthquake took place at about 10:22 a.m. on Monday and was centered about six miles (10 kilometers) southeast of York Harbor in southern Maine, the United States Geological Survey reported. It was reported at a depth of about eight miles (13 kilometers) the survey said.

Officials reported that the earthquake could be felt in every state in New England, and some individuals as far away as Pennsylvania reported feeling shaking. In southern Maine, many residents reported feeling houses and buildings shake as the surprising earthquake interrupted a sunny winter morning.

Connecticut residents reported shaking across the state, according to USGS reports.

The quake sent residents and officials in Maine and New Hampshire looking to assess any possible damage. In most cases, residents and businesses reported confusion over what had happened. Many shared stories on social media that they initially felt there had just been a nearby car accident or possibly an explosion.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency asked residents to only call 911 in the event of an emergency. The earthquake did not appear to cause major damage, said Vanessa Corson, a spokesperson for the agency. Corson also said local emergency management agencies did not report any damage.

New Hampshire’s Department of Safety said New Hampshire 911 did not receive any calls about damage or injuries either.

“We have not received word of any issues. We’ve spoken with the directors at York and Cumberland County EMA, and everything seems to be in order,” Corson said.

Authorities said residents who felt the earthquake could report it to the USGS website. Earthquakes in the center and eastern U.S. are less frequent than they are in the western states, but they are typically felt over a much broader region, the survey said on its website.

It’s common for there to be two small earthquakes a year in New England, the survey said. A slightly stronger earthquake based in New Jersey shook the Northeast in April.

“People in New England, and in its geological extension southward through Long Island, have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones since colonial times,” the survey’s website said.

In Kennebunk, Maine, school superintendent Terri Cooper assured parents via e-mail that operations staff was looking through schools for any damage and everything seemed to be fine.

“Our operations department has checked all district buildings and systems to ensure they are in working order and no damage has been discovered,” Cooper’s e-mail said.

Residents of cities including Boston and Providence, Rhode Island, also reported feeling the quake.

___

Associated Press writer Holly Ramer contributed to this story in Concord, New Hampshire.

