© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spearman’s late bucket lifts No. 19 Tennessee over No. 5 UConn 80-76

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 6, 2025 at 10:04 PM EST

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zee Spearman scored 18 points, including a basket with 12 seconds left, to lead No. 19 Tennessee to an 80-76 win over No. 5 UConn on Thursday night.

The Lady Volunteers (17-5) led 78-76 when Jewel Spear found Spearman for the basket. It was Tennessee’s first victory over the Huskies (21-3) since 2007. The Lady Vols had lost all four meetings since the rivalry was renewed in 2020.

Samara Spencer scored 14, Spear had 12 and Talaysia Cooper added 11.

Sarah Strong scored 18 points for the Huskies. Paige Bueckers collected 14, Kk Arnold had 11 and Azzi Fudd 10.

Strong scored 12 points in the first half as UConn jumped to a 39-37 advantage. Tennessee outrebounded the Huskies, 24-19, but shot just 18.8% from 3-point (3 of 16). UConn forced the Lady Vols into 10 turnovers.

Takeaways

UConn: Strong has rapidly grown into one of the top freshmen in the country. The 6-foot-2 forward has the strength to be a post presence and the agility to shoot 37% from 3-point range. She’s averaging 17 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Tennessee: Besides Top-10 battles with SEC foes South Carolina, Texas and LSU, the matchup against UConn will help the Lady Vols down the road come tournament time. Seeing the elite competition is a plus. Playing well in those game will be considered in seeding.

Key Moment

UConn led 45-41 early in the third quarter. Tennessee held the Huskies scoreless for the next 4:20 while scoring 11 straight points to take the lead.

Key stat

Tennessee held a 46-34 rebounding advantage.

Up next

UConn will travel to Providence on Sunday and Tennessee will visit No. 7 LSU Sunday.
News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.