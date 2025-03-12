© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Waterbury stepmother charged after emaciated man says he was held captive for more than 20 years

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published March 12, 2025 at 9:46 PM EDT

A Waterbury man who said he was held captive for 20 years was rescued after setting fire to his room and telling first responders he did it to gain his freedom, police said Wednesday.

The man’s stepmother was charged with cruelty and kidnapping.

Waterbury first responders rescued the emaciated, 32-year-old man from an upstairs room after they were deployed to a house fire last month, police said in a statement. While being treated for smoke inhalation, he revealed that he intentionally set the blaze.

“I wanted my freedom,” the man said, according to police. He said he had been held captive since he was about 11 years old.

An investigation revealed that the man, whose name was not released, “had been held in captivity for over 20 years, enduring prolonged abuse, starvation, severe neglect, and inhumane treatment,” police said, adding that he had not received medical or dental care during that time.

“The suffering this victim endured for over 20 years is both heartbreaking and unimaginable,” Chief Fernando Spagnolo said in a statement.

Kimberly Sullivan, 56, identified as the man’s stepmother, was charged with assault, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, cruelty and reckless endangerment. She was arraigned Wednesday and held in lieu of $300,000 bond.

Sullivan’s attorney, Ioannis Kaloidis, said her client was “stunned to hear the allegations” and denies them.

“What she indicated to me was that they were absolutely not true, and as we get more information we intend to put up a vigorous defense,” Kaloidis said by phone. “But she’s adamant she did not do the things that she’s accused of.”

He said he was still gathering information and could not immediately say whether anyone else lived in the home.
News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.